One injured when three semis collide on I-35 in Freeborn County

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person was hurt when three semis collided on Interstate 35 north of Albert Lea.

The Minnesota State Patrol says all three semis were northbound when the crashed just before 10 am.

One driver, Issak Adan Ibrahim, 38 of Columbia Heights, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was first taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and then flown to Mayo in Rochester for treatment.

The other two drivers, Dana Lee Horst, 59 of Montezuma, Iowa, and James Arthur Gunnell, 53 of Gunnell Florida, were not harmed.

The State Patrol says all three drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department, Clarks Grove Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, and MnDOT all assisted with this accident.