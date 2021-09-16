Minnesota State Patrol working to make its agency more diverse

KIMT NEWS 3.- Minnesota State Patrol is joining the retailers and restaurants in looking for help.

Since August 23, the law enforcement agency has opened the recruiting application process for both traditional and law enforcement training opportunity applications.

Applications will be accepted through Sunday. It's encouraging females and people with diverse backgrounds to apply.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, only 10 percent of state troopers are female. Troopers will get paid during the academy.