28 pounds of meth found by Minnesota State Patrol during Freeborn Co. traffic stop

Alex Zak (left) and Richard Allen

The street value for a pound of meth in Minnesota is between $7,000 and $10,000, the State Patrol said Wednesday.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 11:20 AM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 12:04 PM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Around 28 pounds of methamphetamine was found during a drug bust that began with a traffic stop in Freeborn County.

Alex Zak and Richard Allen are each facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop at milemarker 13 at 12:02 a.m. Monday due to the vehicle not having a front license plate.

Zak told the Minnesota State Patrol that they were returning from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they had gone to a vehicle auction, and they said they hadn’t stopped anywhere to sleep.

After further questioning, the trooper said “Allen and Zak were both visibly nervous when interacting with the trooper. Zak’s heartbeat was visible through his shirt.”

The trooper said the items in the vehicle - shoe boxes and a large cooler - were inconsistent with a cross-country road trip.

During a sniff around the vehicle, a canine alerted, and inside the cooler was 22 packages of what appeared to be meth that totaled 28 pounds, court documents state.

Zak has a previous conviction for possession with intent to deliver in Wisconsin (2013).

