Minnesota State Patrol cadets graduate from 63rd training academy

OLMSTED CO., Minn. - A new and diverse class of Minnesota State Patrol Troopers are ready to keep our highways safe following a graduation ceremony for cadets on Friday.

There were 34 cadets who participated in the ceremony at the University of Minnesota McNamara Center.

The 63rd class had plenty of stand-outs among the new troopers with five of them being women, two being pilots, and 12 military veterans. In addition, a particularly unique feature includes one of the tallest Minnesota State Troopers in the patrol’s history; that’s Kristian Jensen who stands 7ft 1in. tall.

All of the 34 cadets completed the 63rd training academy. The academy included training such as motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, defensive tactics, and scenario-based de-escalation communication, and mental health crisis training.

During the ceremony Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington said he hopes representation among state troopers will continue to grow with this current class setting an example and encouraging anyone who is interested to join.

He said, “Today as you go forth from this place you'll bring a new meaning to the phrase 'A government of the people, by the people and for the people.' Your recruit class is an example of the diversity of our community with almost 40% of the class being women and people of color. I'm going to challenge you because the next class I'd like to see that number at 50%.”

The academy’s training began on July 19th of this year.