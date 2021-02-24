Minnesota State Patrol awards Rochester troopers: 'They saved lives'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota State Patrol honored those who have gone above and beyond representing their core values of respect, integrity, courage, honor, and excellence with its 2021 Virtual Award Ceremony.

Among the awards presented include the Meritorious Citizenship Award, Exceptional Service Award and Life-Saving award.

Three of the recipients of the Life Saving award come from the Rochester area: Sgt. Eric Bormann and troopers Garrett Bondhus and Patrick Beuning.

In January of last year, the trio responded to a crash in Olmsted County where a car lost control and was hit by a semi-truck. The troopers took quick action to rescue the driver and perform life-saving measures, and the driver survived.

Minnesota State Patrol Chief, Col. Matt Langer, says, "I'm every day thankful and mystified by the great work of our troopers and other members that put in the practice of the first aid training that we learn a couple of times each year - and save people's lives as a result."

Commissioner John Harrington of Minnesota Department of Public Safety had high praise for these troopers and the others recognized at Wednesday's ceremony.

"It's said that one should never doubt that a small group of committed individuals can change the world - and in 2020 the Minnesota State Patrol changed lives, they saved lives, and they kept the peace here in Minnesota,” says Harrington.

Harrington adds 2020 was a year marked by success for the Minnesota State Patrol.

State Patrol named Sgt. Bryan Bearce Minnesota's Trooper of the Year.