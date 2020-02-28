Minnesota State Patrol: Man given 3 speeding tickets in one hour

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says if you feel the need to speed, you will get ticketed. One driver managed to take that to another level over the weekend.

According to the state patrol, a motorist received three speeding tickets in less than an hour Sunday, CBS affiliate WCCO reported.

A trooper stopped a vehicle on Highway 23 in Pipestone County for going 115 mph in a 60 mph zone. That driver was stopped a few minutes prior by a Pipestone County deputy and cited for going 92 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The state patrol says the trooper released the driver, but noticed the motorist speeding again. So, for the third time in less than a hour, the motorist was stopped and cited for speeding. The driver was also not wearing a seat belt, and was cited for that, too.