Minnesota State Patrol: Excessive speed becoming more of a problem

Just how big of a problem is speeding on Minnesota roads this month?
The Minnesota State Patrol said Wednesday that “more and more motorists are getting stopped for excessive speed.”
In SE Minnesota this month, the following traffic stops have occurred:
More and more motorists are getting stopped for excessive speeds on Minnesota roads. Here’s a sampling from just our troopers this month:
• 104 in a 65 on Highway 52 in Rochester
• 100 in a 60 on Highway 56 in Dodge Center
• 118 in a 60 on Highway 52 in Rochester
— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 19, 2021