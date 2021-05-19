Minnesota State Patrol: Excessive speed becoming more of a problem

Just how big of a problem is speeding on Minnesota roads this month?

The Minnesota State Patrol said Wednesday that “more and more motorists are getting stopped for excessive speed.”

In SE Minnesota this month, the following traffic stops have occurred:

104 in a 65 on Highway 52 in Rochester

100 in a 60 on Highway 56 in Dodge Center

118 in a 60 on Highway 52 in Rochester

102 in a 65 on Highway 52 in Zumbrota