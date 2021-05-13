Minnesota State Patrol: 20-year-old driver ticketed for speeding 3 times on the same day

A 20-year-old driver in Minnesota was ticketed three times for speeding on the same day.
The Minnesota State Patrol said he was stopped for going 73 in a 60-mph zone, 76 in a 60-mph zone and for going 78 in a 65-mph zone.
The state patrol is warning drivers to slow down as extra speed patrols are on Minnesota roads.
A tough day for this slow learner! A 20-year-old male was ticketed three times on Wednesday for speeding in northern MN. First stop: 73 in a 60 mph zone. Second stop: 76 in a 60 mph zone. Third stop: 78 in a 65 mph zone. Extra speed patrols are on Minnesota roads. Slow down!
— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 13, 2021