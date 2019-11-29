Minnesota State Parks waive admission fee for Free Park Friday

ALTURA, Minn. - Joining the crowds at malls and big box stores for Black Friday shopping isn't for everyone. Some flocked to Minnesota state parks for Free Park Friday. The parks waived admission fees for the day.

"This is awesome," says Terry Reid, who brought his family to Whitewater State Park for some hiking. "Not everybody can afford to buy a pass."

Whitewater State Park had a special turkey presentation and hike for the occasion.