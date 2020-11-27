Minnesota State Parks Waive Parking Fee

Exploring one of the 75 different state parks in Minnesota is a perfect way to get outdoors and enjoy nature.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources waives parking fees to all of the state parks on four days out of the year -- and Friday was one of those days.

Occupied by 3,000 acres of land, White Water State Park is a popular place for people in Southeastern Minnesota to hike.

Visiting the parks allows people to get together and be outside while still being safe.

Many park -goers can agree being outdoors is beneficial to your mental health.

Kim Lange from Minnesota says, "Being indoors is great when you're with your family but so many people can't be with your family especially around the holidays and I think being outside sort of reconnects you with nature."

One of many park go-ers favorite parts of the park is Chimney Rock Trail.

One reason hikers love the trails so much is because it's an easy activity to get some fresh air and social distance.

Jenna Lepper from Wisconsin says, "Get away from the crowds and spend some time outside, especially in the winter-soak up some sun and now that it's late with daylight savings and it's dark when you get off work, try to get outside as much as we can."

A daily park permit to the state parks will usually cost you $7 dollars and a year-round permit costs $35.