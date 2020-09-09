Minnesota State High School League could raise fees 300%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State High School League is sending letters to school leaders outlining fee increases as much as 300% in order to make up for losses caused by the coronavirus.

The Star Tribune reports the league is shifting the financial burden almost exclusively onto its member schools, many of which have their own budget challenges from the pandemic. Schools will pay a new “COVID installment’’ membership fee that varies by enrollment, with the biggest schools paying $11,000 for the school year and the smallest ones paying $1,000.

The league has shortened its sports seasons and budgeted for no state tournaments in the 2020-21 school year. Those tournaments have typically funded about 75% of the league’s annual budget.