Minnesota State Fire Marshal asking drivers not to dispose cigarettes in ditches

KIMT NEWS 3.- Next time you light up behind the wheel, The Minnesota Fire Marshal wants you to think about where you plan to throw your cigarette butt. The organization is asking people to not use ditches as ashtrays. This can cause a fire to spark because of the drought Minnesota is experiencing.

"Always be careful when disposing smoking material," says Chief Deputy Fire Marshal of Minnesota Amanda Swenson."Fully wet it, makes sure it's completely out, and don't throw it in the trashcan right away until it's completely extinguished."

According to Swenson, this is a concern throughout the year happening across the state. Anyone throwing cigarettes in ditches can face fines among other serious consequences.

"It seems at first innocent, it's just a small cigarette butt thrown out the window but those ditch fires can have a serious impact. Not only can it reduce visibility for driving and cause crashes but those ditch and trash fires can take off tremendously fast."

Swenson warns the fires can cover a lot of acreages and potentially get into residential or other structures.