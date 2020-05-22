Minnesota State Fair's cancellation influencing Olmsted County Fair's decision

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In what comes as disappointing news to many there will be no Minnesota State Fair this year.

The state board of managers announced the fair is canceled for 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The move is now influencing the Olmsted County Fair's decision about whether it will still continue on July 27th.

Events manager Brandon Helgeson says locally members have been waiting for a decision from the state level.

He says canceling is a difficult decision to make especially since it means the FFA and 4H organization members who have been working hard to promote agricultural educaiton would no longer be able to do so.

"A big chunk of how our Olmsted County agricultural society survives is money raised from the fair so we're looking at a lot of different

metrics as to what we take into consideration to make a decision whether we cancel or do a variation or do something virtual," explained Helgeson. "All of those are things that are still on the table."

A final decision is likely to be made by virual vote this weekend or by Monday at the latest.