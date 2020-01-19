The Minnesota State Fair's governing board has decided to add metal detectors at all 11 of its gates beginning this year.
General manager Jerry Hammer said the process will be similar to what people experience at other big venues, such as the Xcel Energy Center and US Bank Stadium.
Hammer also pointed out that several state fairs have already been using metal detectors for years, including Wisconsin and Texas. Minnesota Public Radio News reported the governing board made the decision Sunday.
Related Content
- Minnesota State Fair to add metal detectors at gates
- Storms force evacuation of Minnesota State Fair
- New attendance record at Minnesota State Fair
- Smoke detector saves Rochester home
- Twin Metals Minnesota files formal mine plan with regulators
- New foods coming to the Minnesota State Fair
- North Iowa couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair
- Minnesota State Fair board OKs nearly $20M in improvements
- 2 tour buses crash near Minnesota State Fair, 8 injured
- Pedestrian struck, 3 wounded by gunfire outside Minnesota State Fair
Scroll for more content...