Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota State Fair to add metal detectors at gates

The Minnesota State Fair's governing board has decided to add metal detectors at all 11 of its gates beginning this year.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 4:48 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Minnesota State Fair's governing board has decided to add metal detectors at all 11 of its gates beginning this year.

General manager Jerry Hammer said the process will be similar to what people experience at other big venues, such as the Xcel Energy Center and US Bank Stadium.

Hammer also pointed out that several state fairs have already been using metal detectors for years, including Wisconsin and Texas. Minnesota Public Radio News reported the governing board made the decision Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -12°
Cold air in place for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 1/18 2

Image

Sean Weather 1/18

Image

Rochester Fire captains promoted

Image

Tracking Saturday's blizzard

Image

Chris and George at the top of the 10

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Navigating Mayo Clinic Ambulances in the snow

Image

Snow and 18 Wheelers

Image

When to call 911

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17

Community Events