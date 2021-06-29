Minnesota State Fair returns with 27 new foods

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Fair will return after staying closed last year due to the pandemic — and those who are making the trip will have 27 new foods to try.

The new foods include Asian-inspired fare, new sweet treats, and of course, some deep-fried delicacies.

Some of the new offerings include a Banh Minn Bun, bison bites and a buffalo chicken doughscuit.

Caramelized banana pudding, Greek stuffed ravioli and a s'mores funnel cake also make the list.

The fair isn't requiring masks, but visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear them.

You can check out the complete list of new foods here.