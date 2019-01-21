Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota State Fair board OKs nearly $20M in improvements

Of that amount, $16 million is earmarked for a major new exhibit complex on the North End of the fairgrounds and $3.4 million for maintenance projects.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 7:38 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The board of managers of the Minnesota State Fair has approved nearly $20 million in improvements and maintenance projects for the fairgrounds.

Of that amount, $16 million is earmarked for a major new exhibit complex on the North End of the fairgrounds and $3.4 million for maintenance projects.

The North End development is under construction. The centerpiece is a new facility with a 12,000-square-foot exhibit hall.

Improvements and maintenance projects approved for the coming year include stall upgrades in the Swine Barn, installation of a new overheard cover for the Exercise Ring in the livestock area, and improvements to the restrooms in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum.

The board also approved a $1 increase in admission fees for the 2019 fair . Admission prices were last adjusted two years ago.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -19°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -14°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -14°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -18°
Rochester
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -24°
Freezing drizzle, snow, and dangerous cold all in this forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Newman's Bohl wins 1A Coach of the Year; other awards announced

Image

Rochester residents talk about life on the US-Mexico Border

Image

Gun show at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Mayo bell renovations

Image

Rochester Carillon getting much needed update

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival

Image

SMIF funding help out local businesses

Image

Wrestling is growing increasingly popular with girls

Community Events