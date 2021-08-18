Minnesota State Fair asking people to follow health guidance 'because it's the right thing to do'

The Minnesota State Fair announced Wednesday that it is urging people who attend to be vaccinated and to wear a mask in specific instances.

In health guidance issued this week, the state fair said the following:

"The Minnesota State Fair needs every fair fan to do their part and most of all, do the right thing. The current health situation is not an ideal backdrop for the Great Minnesota Get-Together tradition. We understand that by urging rather than requiring people to follow current guidance, many of our usual fair fans will not be comfortable attending. We ask that those who attend do so because they are willing to follow our health guidance – not because it’s mandated, but because it’s the right thing to do."

Organizers are asking spectators to "make an informed decision about attending the fair.'

"The Minnesota Department of Health advises individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated for COVID-19, immunocompromised individuals and their caregivers to reduce their risk by using layered protections such as avoiding large gatherings and wearing a face mask indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible."