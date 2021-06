ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair has released its lineup of free stage entertainment for 2021.

Over 100 acts will perform 900 shows during the Fair, which will run from August 26 through Labor Day. The scheduled performers include DSL Dire Straits Legacy, Ezra Ray Hart, The Legendary Wailers, Roots & Boots featuring Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye, Sister Sledge, and Yam Haus.

For a complete listing of free entertainment at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair, click here.