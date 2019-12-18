Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump impeached by US House on charge of abuse of power (with live video) Full Story

Minnesota State College Southeast opens SLAM hubs in area high schools

Students will be able to gain college credits and internships while also working toward their high school diplomas.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Minnesota State College Southeast, Chatfield High School, and Cannon Falls High School co-hosted an open house at Chatfield High School Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the launch of Students Learning Advanced Manufacturing, known as SLAM.

Minnesota State College Southeast has opened two SLAM hub locations at Chatfield High School and Cannon Falls High School. They will be able to gain college credits and internships while also working toward their high school diplomas. The students already began coursework this fall.

Brennen Round, a senior at Chatfield is in SLAM and wants to become an electrician after high school. He says the program is helping him work toward that goal. "I was able to take engineering drafting design which is about 3D prints, and on the job site there's a lot of blueprint reading you have to do and it requires a lot of precision, so being able to read what's already laid out in front of you is super super important," he says.

SLAM is funded through a three-year National Science Foundation grant.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -1°
Warmer air is in store through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Smith on impeachment

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Leroy-Ostrander at 6

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour: Leroy-Ostrander

Image

Pine Island Brewery coming

Image

SLAM Hubs at High School

Image

US House Debates Impeachment

Image

Surprising Students

Image

Lunch Debt

Image

Surprising Students

Image

Staying safe at Rochester's Warming center

Community Events