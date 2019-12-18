Minnesota State College Southeast opens SLAM hubs in area high schools

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Minnesota State College Southeast, Chatfield High School, and Cannon Falls High School co-hosted an open house at Chatfield High School Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the launch of Students Learning Advanced Manufacturing, known as SLAM.

Minnesota State College Southeast has opened two SLAM hub locations at Chatfield High School and Cannon Falls High School. They will be able to gain college credits and internships while also working toward their high school diplomas. The students already began coursework this fall.

Brennen Round, a senior at Chatfield is in SLAM and wants to become an electrician after high school. He says the program is helping him work toward that goal. "I was able to take engineering drafting design which is about 3D prints, and on the job site there's a lot of blueprint reading you have to do and it requires a lot of precision, so being able to read what's already laid out in front of you is super super important," he says.

SLAM is funded through a three-year National Science Foundation grant.