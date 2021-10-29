Minnesota State College Southeast hosts online series to gain community feedback on employment

RED WING, Minn. - Wednesday, Minnesota State College Southeast held its first of three online workforce summits to give people a chance to share ideas to help the institution with a new three-year strategic plan.

Today from 8 to 10 a.m., Southeast will hold its second summit with a focus on the health sciences fields of employment.

The overarching mission of the three-summit series is to hear directly from the community's employers about what knowledge and abilities they require for graduating students entering the workforce.

Concluding Wednesday's summit, Southeast President Marsha Danielson said an emphasis is being placed on ensuring the technology the school has is equipped for the advanced software more and more employers are using.

While the Internet holds great potential, some students seem to be losing some face-to-face skills along the way.

"It wasn't surprising, but a lot of the employability skills were emphasized with the new hires," said Danielson. "That could be anything from accountability to communications. Because students have been working on phones and mobile devices so long, they are not really taught and maybe don't learn the business communications skills like writing a business letter."

Danielson said one challenge the college is facing is student retention rates. Staff and faculty are already scheduled to hold a workshop to discuss solutions next week.

"The fact that the demographics are changing really nationally but locally, as well," said Danielson. "There will be fewer graduates coming out of high school. This means that we really need to pivot because of the economy and technology changing. We really need to pivot and be able to serve both the high school students and working learners."

The final summit will be next Nov. 1 with a focus on advanced manufacturing.