Clear

Minnesota State Chancellor visits RCTC to talk about workforce shortages

He was also at Winona State Tuesday morning.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra visited Rochester Community and Technical College for a conversation about how RCTC can continue to form partnerships to develop the Minnesota workforce.

He tells KIMT that RCTC and other Minnesota State colleges play a critical role in not only creating more workers, but helping to keep them in Minnesota. "They become the catalysts through which other forms will come to the region because the region has the talent they can draw upon because right now, if you drive around the state everywhere you see help wanted signs," explains Malhotra.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Chilly temps will carry us into the overnight with snow picking up tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Breweries teaming up to help out after the California wildfires

Image

Mercy Medical Center reports patient information was accessed

Image

ROMAINE RECALL

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Community Events