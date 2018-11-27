Minnesota State Chancellor visits RCTC to talk about workforce shortages

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra visited Rochester Community and Technical College for a conversation about how RCTC can continue to form partnerships to develop the Minnesota workforce.

He tells KIMT that RCTC and other Minnesota State colleges play a critical role in not only creating more workers, but helping to keep them in Minnesota. "They become the catalysts through which other forms will come to the region because the region has the talent they can draw upon because right now, if you drive around the state everywhere you see help wanted signs," explains Malhotra.