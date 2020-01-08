Minnesota Senator says she'll vote for USMCA

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tina Smith says she’ll vote for the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“It has strong bipartisan support," says Smith (DFL-Minnesota). "It passed an important committee yesterday in the Senate and I hope it can come before the full Senate as quickly as possible.”

Senator Smith says the USMCA includes provisions she fought for to open new markets for U.S. dairy exports and end unfair Canadian milk pricing rules that hurt American farmers.

She also reacted to the Iranian missile attack in Iraq Tuesday and the President’s address to the nation about it on Wednesday morning.

“I think it is important that we move now to a place where we can de-escalate this conflict. I don’t want a war with Iran. I don’t think Minnesotans want a war with Iran," says Smith.

Senator Smith says she wants to learn more about the President’s strategy for prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon.