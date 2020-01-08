Clear

Minnesota Senator says she'll vote for USMCA

Also wants to know more about President's plan for Iran.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tina Smith says she’ll vote for the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“It has strong bipartisan support," says Smith (DFL-Minnesota).  "It passed an important committee yesterday in the Senate and I hope it can come before the full Senate as quickly as possible.”

Senator Smith says the USMCA includes provisions she fought for to open new markets for U.S. dairy exports and end unfair Canadian milk pricing rules that hurt American farmers.

She also reacted to the Iranian missile attack in Iraq Tuesday and the President’s address to the nation about it on Wednesday morning.

“I think it is important that we move now to a place where we can de-escalate this conflict. I don’t want a war with Iran. I don’t think Minnesotans want a war with Iran," says Smith.

Senator Smith says she wants to learn more about the President’s strategy for prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -6°
Dangerous cold to warmer air
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Affordable housing in Rochester

Image

Looking at domestic violence laws in Minnesota

Image

Studying the impact of vaping on zebrafish

Image

Parks and trails legacy grant

Image

National Dog Training Month

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's Big Warm Up

Image

Ciola named interim coach at Austin

Image

Tuesday highlights

Image

Connor Mylymok selects Alaska Fairbanks

Community Events