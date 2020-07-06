Minnesota Senator investigated by state board over COVID-19 comments

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State Sen. Scott Jensen says he’s being investigated by the Minnesota State Board of Medical Practice for some public comments he made as a doctor about the coronavirus.

The Chaska Republican criticized the Minnesota Department of Health for following federal guidelines on when doctors should characterize deaths as due to COVID-19.

Jensen says he was fearful the death toll might be inflated is each state’s allocation of federal funds depended on the number of coronavirus deaths.

The Star Tribune reports Jensen says he doesn’t know who filed a complaint with the board and that he felt “targeted.” He says he will cooperate fully with the investigation.