Minnesota Senator Carla Nelson to seek re-election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Senator Carla Nelson is running for re-election.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, Nelson, a Republican from Rochester, cited her experience as a key to her re-election bid.

For more Minnesota news, click here.

“It is an honor to serve the communities of Chatfield, Dover, Eyota, Rochester, Stewartville and 14 Olmsted County townships. My record in the Senate includes reducing tax burdens for middle class Minnesotans, seniors and small businesses; delivering education funding increases and innovations to drive better results; and bringing accountability to state agencies that serve the most vulnerable Minnesotans.” said Senator Nelson. “I’m proud of the work I have done to improve our way of life in Southern Minnesota,” she added.

“I am running for reelection because our state needs leaders who will work across the aisle and get things done to make Minnesota a better place to live, work and play.”