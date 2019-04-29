Clear

Minnesota Senate votes 66-0 to close marital rape loophole

The Minnesota Senate has voted unanimously to close a loophole in state law that prevents people who rape a spouse or domestic partner from being prosecuted for criminal sexual conduct.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 8:19 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has voted unanimously to close a loophole in state law that prevents people who rape a spouse or domestic partner from being prosecuted for criminal sexual conduct.

The 66-0 vote came Monday night after Sen. Michelle Benson paid tribute to the courage of Jenny Teeson. The Andover woman testified about how her husband drugged her, and made a video of himself raping her while she was unconscious, but prosecutors had to drop a rape change.

The House passed a similar bill in February. It's expected to concur with a slight change in the Senate version and send it to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

Teeson, who watched from the Senate gallery, says the vote was a "pivotal moment" and she's very glad to help protect others.

