GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis rushed into surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis has been rushed into emergency surgery for a severe internal hernia. The Lewis campaign said in a statement Monday that the condition is life-threatening if not treated quickly.

Campaign manager Tom Szymanski said in the statement that Lewis experienced severe abdominal pain early Monday morning and was taken to an emergency room.

He said Lewis, prior to going into surgery, was in good spirits, optimistic and speculating about when he could resume campaigning.

Jason was rushed into emergency surgery this morning. Please keep him in your prayers & see full statement below. True to form- Jason was in good spirits, optimistic, and speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans. pic.twitter.com/Mrw1hVf0Cs — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 26, 2020

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement on Lewis' hospitalization: