Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota Senate beefs up internal sexual harassment rules

The Minnesota Senate is now operating under stricter internal rules meant to combat sexual harassment against its members, staff and other people who have business at the Senate.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 11:43 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate is now operating under stricter internal rules meant to combat sexual harassment against its members, staff and other people who have business at the Senate.

The Senate Rules Committee unanimously adopted the update Monday. The House made similar changes last session.

The push for the Legislature to strengthen its internal policies followed allegations that surfaced against two legislators in 2017. And they came amid a tide of sexual harassment and assault allegations against powerful figures in politics, media and entertainment.

GOP Sen. Michelle Benson says the updated policy is clearer and stronger, with mandatory reporting and investigation requirements. She says it sends a strong message that harassment and discrimination are not acceptable in the Senate. She says the next step is training senators on how it works.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Using SMART goals

Image

Dr. Oz - Finding the right hearing aid

Image

Skate for Make-A-Wish

Image

New owners ready to take over Suzie Q

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temps for Monday

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Community Events