Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota Senate backs hands-free phoning-while-driving bill

AP image - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Gov. Tim Walz has said he'd sign a hands-free bill if it reaches his desk.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 7:35 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has passed a bill to require drivers to use hands-free devices when they want to use their cellphones on the road.

The 56-10 vote Monday sent the bill back to the House for further work because senators added some provisions that weren't in the version the House passed last week. Gov. Tim Walz has said he'd sign a hands-free bill if it reaches his desk.

The Senate version allows drivers to hold their phones to operate popular GPS navigation apps, while the House requires voice-activation. And the Senate version makes it acceptable to hold a phone in place with a headscarf such as a Muslim hijab.

Minnesota would become one of 18 states plus the District of Columbia that require drivers to use hands-free devices while phoning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hotel Proposed for Downtown Austin

Image

Chateau Theatre Update

Image

Tracking 60s for the Midweek!

Image

Upcoming street projects in Mason City

Image

Iowa DOT gearing up for Hwy 122 Closure

Image

Couple celebrates 80 years of marriage

Image

Grant money to help pay for kennel

Image

Bump stock ban to take effect

Image

Fentanyl-related deaths on the rise

Image

Homelessness on the rise

Community Events