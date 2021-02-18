Minnesota Senate approves bill to limit governor's authority to close schools



ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota senate passed a bill Thursday limiting the governor's authority to close schools during the pandemic.

It would allow local school districts to decide how to conduct student instruction during any future emergencies.

Lawmakers met to discuss the bill in a virtual press conference before taking it up on the senate floor - saying it's with the student's best interest in mind.

According to a senate press release - the bill says the governor may not use peacetime emergency powers to issue any order or to authorize the commissioner of education to alter school schedules, curtail school activities or order schools closed. Instead - he can only advise and consult.

Senator Nelson says schools should make the decision based on individual needs in their district. “It's just not possible for the governor to unilaterally make one decision that fits all of the schools in all of our 87 counties with all of their different needs,” Nelson says.

Senate Majority Leader, Paul Gazelka, says this is one of the most critical things the state can do. “They should not have lost part of two school years. That's just totally unacceptable. This should never happen again - it shouldn't have happened - but we should never allow that to happen again,” Gazelka emphasizes.

Research from the CDC points to evidence that schools pose minimal risk in spreading the Coronavirus.

The GOP controlled senate passed the bill 40 to 27 - with four democrats and two independents siding with republicans.