Minnesota Senate approves $21 million for coronavirus response

The Minnesota Senate discusses routine bills on Friday, May 17, 2019, in St. Paul Minn. AP image

MN House could quickly follow suit.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 1:51 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 1:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate voted 64-0 to approve $21 million to reinforce the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The House is poised to follow suit quickly so that the bill reaches Gov. Tim Walz's desk this week. The Democratic governor says he's pleased at how lawmakers are working in a “totally nonpartisan manner.” He spoke to reporters shortly before a scheduled debate Monday in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman said the House could vote as soon as Monday, too. She says the crisis is now the top priority of the legislative session.

