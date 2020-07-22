Minnesota Senate Republicans say the decision for students to go back to school should depend on local leaders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota parents still have no set in stone answer of what school will look like for students this fall, but we could be one step closer.

State Senator Carla Nelson said earlier this week, Republicans passed a resolution allowing local school districts to decide what is the safest option for their students. She explained everyone agrees that schools are important and they want in-person learning, but doing it safely is their top priority. Senator Nelson said the best way to do that is by working with local leaders. "So there has to be that flexibility. It's the locals who know the risks on the ground, whether that's risks from the virus and also to the locals who know the best resources to mitigate those risks," said Senator Nelson. "We have to be flexible and nimble and our local leaders are best equipped to do that."

Senator Nelson said it's impossible for the Governor to find a resolution that fits the hundreds of different school districts in the state, that's why the decision should come down to the local level. If you're a parent struggling with the idea of sending your child back to school, Senator Nelson said that's understandable. "Parents have the ultimate authority and they should be," explained Senator Nelson. "They should make those decisions based upon the knowledge of what the local school districts are doing, proposing and what they believe is safe for their child."

Senator Nelson encourages parents and teachers to continue giving your feedback and concerns. She said reach out to the superintendent, principals and school board members in your school district. The Senate passed this resolution, but the House did not pick it up. Senator Nelson said she thinks Governor Walz hears the message and is hoping to have more of an answer soon.