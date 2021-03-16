Minnesota Senate Republicans counter Walz budget proposal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans has released a two-year budget proposal with no proposed tax increases to help balance the state’s budget.

The move Tuesday came after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz announced a proposal in late January that includes tax hikes on the wealthiest Minnesotans and large companies.

The proposal features $591 million in tax relief on Paycheck Protection Program loans and tax elimination for unemployment benefits, in addition to no proposed tax increases.

Democratic House lawmakers said in a statement the Senate GOP proposal is inadequate as it benefits corporations and the wealthy over those struggling due to the pandemic.