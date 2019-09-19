ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans want to require drug makers to provide free insulin to qualifying residents who can't afford the high cost of the life-saving medication.
Senate GOP leaders unveiled the plan Thursday, a week ahead of when House Democrats plan to announce their own proposal. The clock ran out on the 2019 session before the two chambers could agree on an insulin bill, but leaders have discussed a special session on insulin this fall.
Under the Senate GOP plan, diabetics could qualify if they're not already on a public program such as Medicare, Medicaid or MinnesotaCare, and their family income is less than 400% of the federal poverty line. Sen Eric Pratt says that puts the cap for individuals at around $50,000, and around $100,000 for a family of four.
Related Content
- Minnesota Senate GOP unveils insulin affordability bill
- Minnesota Senate GOP unveils tax bill with income tax cut
- Insulin Bill Failed To Pass
- Top Senate Republican expects insulin bill to return in 2020
- Walz to push gun control, insulin affordability in 2020
- Minnesota sues over high insulin prices
- Minnesota Senate approves package of GOP health care bills
- Minnesota Senate GOP prepares 'lights on' bill amid impasse
- Minnesota lawmakers open discussions on high insulin costs
- Minnesota House Democrats to unveil 1st 10 bills as package