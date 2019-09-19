Clear
Minnesota Senate GOP unveils insulin affordability bill

Minnesota Senate Republicans want to require drug makers to provide free insulin to qualifying residents who can't afford the high cost of the life-saving medication.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans want to require drug makers to provide free insulin to qualifying residents who can't afford the high cost of the life-saving medication.

Senate GOP leaders unveiled the plan Thursday, a week ahead of when House Democrats plan to announce their own proposal. The clock ran out on the 2019 session before the two chambers could agree on an insulin bill, but leaders have discussed a special session on insulin this fall.

Under the Senate GOP plan, diabetics could qualify if they're not already on a public program such as Medicare, Medicaid or MinnesotaCare, and their family income is less than 400% of the federal poverty line. Sen Eric Pratt says that puts the cap for individuals at around $50,000, and around $100,000 for a family of four.

