Minnesota Senate GOP renews push for voter photo ID

Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate plan to renew a push for a photo ID requirement for voters.

Minnesota voters rejected a proposed constitutional amendment in 2012 to require a photo ID to vote.

For more Minnesota news, click here.

But Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a video posted to Twitter that he did not think it was "clear in people's minds what actually we were trying to do" nearly eight years ago.

Gazelka says “people want to know that the elections are secure.” The Star Tribune reports this time Republicans are calling for photo ID as a change in state law instead of as a constitutional amendment. But the proposal faces strong resistance from Democrats.