ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate is prepared to pass a measure to prevent a state government shutdown if legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz can't agree on a budget deal.
Senate Republicans launched the gambit Thursday evening as talks bogged down among the governor and leaders of the Senate GOP and House Democratic majorities. Senate Finance Committee Chair Julie Rosen said the talks were at "somewhat of an impasse."
It appears increasingly unlikely that lawmakers can pass their major budget bills before Monday night's adjournment deadline, which means the governor would have to call a special session at some point to finish the work.
Sen. Roger Chamberlain describes his "lights on" bill as an insurance policy for when the current budget runs out June 30.
Senate Democrats say it's premature.
Related Content
- Minnesota Senate GOP prepares 'lights on' bill amid impasse
- Minnesota Senate approves package of GOP health care bills
- Minnesota Senate GOP unveils tax bill with income tax cut
- Gender equity, violence bills get debate amid Minnesota budget battle
- Dozens of spots impassable on Hancock County roads
- Minnesota House, Senate strike deal on tax bill
- Minnesota Senate backs hands-free phoning-while-driving bill
- Minnesota Senate passes bill to combat opioid epidemic
- Minnesota suicide hotline prepares to shut down
- Minnesota GOP 'soul searching' after statewide drubbing