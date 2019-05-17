Clear

Minnesota Senate GOP prepares 'lights on' bill amid impasse

AP image - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate is prepared to pass a measure to prevent a state government shutdown if legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz can't agree on a budget deal.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 9:54 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate is prepared to pass a measure to prevent a state government shutdown if legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz can't agree on a budget deal.

Senate Republicans launched the gambit Thursday evening as talks bogged down among the governor and leaders of the Senate GOP and House Democratic majorities. Senate Finance Committee Chair Julie Rosen said the talks were at "somewhat of an impasse."

It appears increasingly unlikely that lawmakers can pass their major budget bills before Monday night's adjournment deadline, which means the governor would have to call a special session at some point to finish the work.

Sen. Roger Chamberlain describes his "lights on" bill as an insurance policy for when the current budget runs out June 30.

Senate Democrats say it's premature.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester tree ordinance

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Risks

Image

Thursday 10 PM State Track highlights

Image

Thursday 6 PM State Track highlights

Image

28 room expansion now complete at Ronald McDonald House

Image

Innovationology

Image

Lawsuit over water quality

Image

Zumbro River bridge construction getting underway

Image

Iowa Joins Lawsuit Against Big Pharma

Image

Teacher Team Awarded Grant

Community Events