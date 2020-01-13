Minnesota Senate GOP lays out priorities for 2020 session

Republicans who hold a majority in the Minnesota Senate say their priorities for the 2020 legislative session will include eliminating the state's partial tax on Social Security benefits.
They told reporters Monday they'll also look for ways to reduce violent crime in the Twin Cities and reform the troubled state Department of Human Services.
The main task of the upcoming session is a public works borrowing package. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz says his proposal will total around $2 billion.
That will include $488 million he proposed Monday for higher education facilities. Senate Republicans want to pass a smaller package.
