Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota Senate GOP lays out priorities for 2020 session

Minnesota House - AP image

The main task of the upcoming session is a public works borrowing package. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz says his proposal will total around $2 billion.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 2:26 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Republicans who hold a majority in the Minnesota Senate say their priorities for the 2020 legislative session will include eliminating the state's partial tax on Social Security benefits.

They told reporters Monday they'll also look for ways to reduce violent crime in the Twin Cities and reform the troubled state Department of Human Services.

The main task of the upcoming session is a public works borrowing package. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz says his proposal will total around $2 billion.

That will include $488 million he proposed Monday for higher education facilities. Senate Republicans want to pass a smaller package.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
Snow chances through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Salvation army Head to Toes Campaign

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Outlining our snow chances through the week

Image

Sean Weather 1/12

Image

Ice fishing for Ducks Unlimited

Image

North Iowa music icons to be inducted into hall of fame

Image

Technovation program kick off

Image

Playing outdoors; curling like it's meant to be played

Image

Making Rochester community more dementia friendly

Community Events