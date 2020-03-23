Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar announces husband hospitalized with Coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her husband, John Besser, has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The former Democratic presidential candidate says Besser began feeling ill while she was in Minnesota and he was in Washington, D.C.
She says he quarantined himself immediately and sought the test after he coughed up blood. Klobuchar says it took five days to get him a test and said such delays are a problem the country must fix immediately.
Klobuchar says her doctor has advised her not to be tested because the two have been apart more than 14 days.
My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020
