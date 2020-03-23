Clear
Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar announces husband hospitalized with Coronavirus

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the National Action Network South Carolina Ministers' Breakfast, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Klobuchar said "not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease."

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 10:24 AM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:54 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her husband, John Besser, has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The former Democratic presidential candidate says Besser began feeling ill while she was in Minnesota and he was in Washington, D.C.

She says he quarantined himself immediately and sought the test after he coughed up blood. Klobuchar says it took five days to get him a test and said such delays are a problem the country must fix immediately.

Klobuchar says her doctor has advised her not to be tested because the two have been apart more than 14 days.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

