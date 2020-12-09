Minnesota Secretary of State offers update on general election

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - Despite the pandemic, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says this year's election process went very smoothly.

During a hearing Tuesday morning regarding voting and election security, Secretary of State Simon shared how voters adapted to the pandemic. He remarked the state's high voter turnout, being just shy of 80% turnout, over half of Minnesota voters voting absentee (with 58% of Minnesota voting from home), as well as the integrity of the process. To date, Simon says his office has not received any credible reports of any voter misconduct or fraud from the election, as well as any attempts by an outside source to infiltrate the voting process. He adds that widespread conspiracy theories regarding rampant voter fraud and misconduct are not only untrue, but are damaging to the country's election process.

"In a democracy, we always welcome strong differences in opinion, as we do at this committee, and at the legislature. But we also need a basic, shared reality."

Simon also touched on transparency in the testing process for voting equipment, which the public can view, including the public accuracy test that's done before each election.

"The first word is the most important. It is public, it is noticed. Anyone can waltz in and watch...me, anyone, can show up and watch the machines get put through the bases before an election."