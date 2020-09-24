Minnesota Secretary State 'cautiously optimistic' about upcoming election regarding cybersecurity

KIMT NEWS 3 - In the age of COVID-19, there are many concerns regarding cybersecurity especially when it comes to the upcoming election.

Weeks out from the November election, Minnesota's Secretary of State Steve Simon says he's "cautiously optimistic."

He says four years ago, Minnesota was one of 21 states whose election system was initially targeted by foreign governments. Thankfully, no one got in and the defenses worked. However, it put everyone on notice for future elections.

Since Minnesota is a paper ballot state, Simon says he's less concerned about mischief in the polling places when it comes to changing vote totals.

"What I'm more concerned about is the kind of mischief that can show up in terms of the data bases," Simon said, "the statewide voter registration system in the like that we run that really serves the spine of the system. That's where we have concentrated our focus, our attention, our energy, and our dollars and I think with good results."

Simon said he can't guarantee a 100-percent fool-proof election, but does think Minnesota is well positioned. He mentioned the critical infrastructure designation in 2017 put the elections sector on par with the power grid, the banking system, hospitals, and defense installations.