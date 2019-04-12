Clear
Minnesota Schools getting a break for missed school days.

Last Monday, Governor Walz signed a bill giving school districts flexibility for making up canceled days of class.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - Governor Tim Walz signed a bill that will give schools relief for all the days they have missed due to extreme winter conditions.

Schools that use flex or e-learning on snow days will not be affected by the legislature, but other schools are receiving guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education on how to proceed.

