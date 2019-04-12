KIMT NEWS 3 - Governor Tim Walz signed a bill that will give schools relief for all the days they have missed due to extreme winter conditions.
Schools that use flex or e-learning on snow days will not be affected by the legislature, but other schools are receiving guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education on how to proceed.
Related Content
- Minnesota Schools getting a break for missed school days.
- 'Snow Day Relief' approved for Minnesota schools
- Minnesota school infested with rats
- Governor signs snow day relief bill for Minnesota schools
- Minnesota school official suspended for handcuffing student
- Bomb threat at southern Minnesota school
- Angler's 6-foot catch breaks Minnesota's sturgeon record
- Missing Minnesota couple found dead in vehicle
- First Day of School at Stewartville Middle and High Schools
- Students suing Minnesota high school over free speech rights
Scroll for more content...