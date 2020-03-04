Clear
Minnesota Republicans paying close attention to democratic primary

With Donald Trump set to be the only viable republican candidate, all eyes are on the remaining democrats.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 2:46 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - Minnesota Republicans are going into Super Tuesday knowing who their candidate is going to be this year. Besides the write-in option, President Donald Trump is the only name on the GOP ballot, but that doesn't mean Minnesota Republicans aren't paying attention this Super Tuesday.

KIMT spoke to Denny Schminke, Vice Chair of the Mower County GOP. He says local republicans will "certainly" be paying attention to the democratic primary, but he's also interested to see what the republican voter turn-out will be for Trump.

Schminke doesn't have a particular candidate he would like to see go up against the President. Some conservatives say Bernie Sanders is the candidate most likely to lose to Trump, but Schminke is cautious to make a claim like that. "I think it would be unwise to be confident of that. I think if the U.S. electoral system learned anything in 2016, it has something to do with a very parallel situation," he explains.

