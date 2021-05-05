Minnesota Republicans ask Gov. Walz for specifics on ending peacetime emergency

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Republican lawmakers are calling on Governor Walz to provide specifics on when Minnesota's peacetime emergency will end.

Officials extended the state's peacetime emergency for the 13th time last month. Republicans in the Minnesota House of Representatives are now asking the governor to detail dates or metrics that would bring the emergency measures to an end.

"Minnesota families and businesses remain in the dark about the Governor's plans this week, but it's critical that he set out clear and transparent timelines to fully lift the remaining restrictions on our businesses," said House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt.

Emergency powers have allowed Governor Walz to take more aggressive action in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin says officials can't limit their ability to respond to rapid changes.

"I think it's really important that at this moment, when we're so close, that we are flexible and nimble enough in our response to this pandemic, which is exactly what Governor Walz's emergency powers allow for," Martin told KIMT. "What happens in one month if COVID cases are spiking again, and we're right back to where we started? We have to continue to stay vigilant, and right now is not the time to take any steps back."

State Representative Anne Neu Brindley (R-32B) tells KIMT coronavirus conditions have improved in Minnesota, and state policies should reflect that improvement.

"We just are not in the same place now that we were a year ago, six months ago, a few months ago. We are in a really good place, and we're headed in the right direction." Rep. Brindley continued, "Obviously we will still manage things appropriately, but it is no longer an emergency, and therefore the governor really does need to honor the constitutional separation of powers."

Governor Walz is expected to ease coronavirus restrictions this week, with an announcement on the state's reopening plans scheduled for Thursday.