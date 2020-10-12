Minnesota recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday.

While the Federal Government recognizes the second Monday of each October as Columbus Day, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation marking October 12th as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Minnesotans were encouraged to recognize the state's indigenous roots, and reflect on the experience of tribal nations.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a member of the Red Lake Nation who says people should learn about today's indigenous cultures as well as their past.

"We are still around," said Laura Oakgrove. "And, you know, I say that in a lighthearted joking manner, but there's actually quite a few people out there that have told me in the past, 'oh, I thought you guys were extinct.' No, we're still around, and our culture is thriving and our people are thriving."

Minnesota is currently hope to eleven tribal nations, who account for over 60,000 people in the North Star State as of 2010.