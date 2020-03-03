Clear
Biden wins Democratic primary in Minnesota

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with customers as people watch through the windows at the Buttercup Diner during a campaign stop in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Joe Biden has won Minnesota's Democratic presidential primary. The state has 75 delegates at stake.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 8:06 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 9:05 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A busy Super Tuesday
