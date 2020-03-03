For local election results from Minnesota and Iowa, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Biden has defeated Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday primary in Minnesota.
Amy Klobuchar's abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race a day earlier gave the former vice president a boost despite his failing to campaign in her home state.
Sanders, who easily won Minnesota’s caucuses in 2016, had been hoping to capitalize on his large and motivated progressive base in the state, and he campaigned in St. Paul on Monday night.
But Klobuchar’s decision forced her supporters to make a quick second choice, and Biden was the clear beneficiary. Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg were further back.
BREAKING: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Minnesota. #APracecall at 8:45 p.m. CST. #Election2020 #MNprimary https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 4, 2020
Related Content
- Biden wins Democratic primary in Minnesota
- 15 Democrats make Minnesota's Super Tuesday primary ballot
- Minnesota Democrats defend Trump-only GOP primary ballot
- Primary 2018: Minnesota election results
- CNN Poll of Polls: Biden and Sanders lead national Democratic primary
- Biden in the bullseye at Democratic debate
- Biden won't say Sanders could unify Democrats
- Minnesota to join 'Super Tuesday' primaries
- Biden slams Warren's 'wrong presidential primary' comment as elitist
- Live coverage: Biden wins Minnesota, surges in South; Sanders wins Colorado