Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is working on adopting a clean car standard

Between 2,000 and 4,000 deaths in the state of Minnesota are due to ground level pollution, that's according to Minnesota's Pollution Control Agency.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 7:29 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The MPCA is working on adopting a clean car standard. Right now, there's one clean car standard set by the state of California under the Clean Air Act and Minnesota is trying to adopt those standards.​ What this means is the MPCA wants car dealers to have more eco-friendly cars on their lots that produce lower emissions of greenhouse gasses and other air pollutants.

Rick Morris with the Sierra Club said there's back and forth on this proposal because some say the MPCA overstepped their bounds. But more and more people are becoming aware of the dangers of climate change and the steps they can take to combat it. Morris explained this new rule would follow along with helping create a safer environment. "The time has come for Rochester especially. I mean whether what's happened at city council, it's happened at RPU, what the Mayor's working on - these are reflections of the public sentiment and the public will in town that says 'hey, we need to get our act together, we need to be a leader when it comes to issues and climate and public health,'" explained Morris.

Morris said if the clean car standard does pass, he projects it won't go into effect until 2022 or 2023. Fourteen other states have adopted the clean car standard set by the state of California.

