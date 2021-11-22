Minnesota National Guard to 'reinforce' nursing home staffs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota National Guard will deploy 400 members to reinforce nursing staffs at long-term care facilities that have been struggling with severe personnel shortages amid the surge in COVID-19 cases,

Governor Tim Walz on Monday also proposed using $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to help these facilities hire and retain staff. The 400 Guard members will start training as certified nursing assistants and as temporary nursing aides over the next week.

The reinforcements from the Guard follow the governor’s announcement last week that the Department of Defense will send medical teams to Hennepin County Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital.

“Our force is highly adaptive and with training will assist Minnesota’s healthcare community in responding to healthcare staffing shortages,” says Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the Minnesota National Guard’s Adjutant General. “One of the Minnesota National Guard’s pillars is people as they are our most valuable resource. We acknowledge that we share this resource with employers, and we

know these activations can disrupt their businesses and organizations. We appreciate the employers of our citizen-Soldiers and Airmen, as we could not conduct our federal, state, and community missions without their support.”