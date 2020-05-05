Minnesota National Guard to fly over Rochester Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - All eyes will be to the sky Wednesday morning as the Minnesota National Guard flies over Rochester to thank those on the front lines of the pandemic.

An F-16 Falcon out of Duluth and C-130 Hercules out of Fort Snelling will make the trip. The flight path includes at least 10 communities across Minnesota. The air crafts will fly over Rochester between 11:35-11:50 a.m.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton encourages residents to come out and watch the display from their yards, but not to congregate together in order to adhere to social distancing.

"I think people are starting to understand that it really also is about protecting our healthcare system," Norton said. "So that when people do get ill, which is invariably going to happen, that we so have the healthcare system in place in order to keep us safe and respond when they're needed."

Rochester Police tell KIMT News 3 they don't have any special preparations tomorrow. The city is trusting community members to follow the guidelines.

"It really is about education and reminding people, it isn't about handing out tickets," Norton said. "We don't want to have to do that and we haven't been doing that, but we do sometimes have to remind people if the gathering gets too large or we get a complaint, to social distance and follow the governor's orders."