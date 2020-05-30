Minnesota National Guard to be fully mobilized; Walz said 80 percent of rioters not from MN

The Minnesota governor is fully mobilizing the state’s national guard, something that hasn’t been done since World War II.

Speaking Saturday morning after Minneapolis and St. Paul saw the fourth night of violent riots where more buildings were set ablaze, Walz said rioters “are not with us.”

“If you are on the streets tonight, it is very clear: you are not with us, you do not share our values and we will use the full strength of goodness and righteousness to make sure that this ends.”

Walz said the people producing the violent riots are 20 percent Minnesotans and 80 percent from the outside.

Major General Jensen said the National Guard will respond to whatever the cities or state needs.

Authorities said there were around 20 arrests in both Minneapolis and St. Paul overnight. The charges range from burglary to destruction of property to curfew violations.

Mayor Carter says he has been told that every person arrested in Saint Paul last night was from out of state https://t.co/0x8tHbwS8f pic.twitter.com/E1pAOkHtBJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2020