Minnesota National Guard solider who died in South Carolina was Owatonna native

Connor J. McGurran/Minnesota National Guard

A Minnesota National Guard soldier who died following a training exercise in South Carolina has been identified as an Owatonna native.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 10:16 AM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:16 AM

The National Guard said Pvt. Connor J. McGurran, 19, enlisted Sept. 12 and was on track to become a Bradly fighting vehicle system maintainer.

“I extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to the family and loved ones of Pvt. Connor McGurran. He was a soldier with a promising future in our organization. We will provide every comfort to his family and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, who are devastated by his untimely death. This is a tragic loss for the Minnesota National Guard,” said Lt. Col. Eduardo Suarez, Minnesota National Guard, Recruiting and Retention Commander.

An investigation into the cause of death continues.

 

