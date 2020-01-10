A Minnesota National Guard soldier who died following a training exercise in South Carolina has been identified as an Owatonna native.
The National Guard said Pvt. Connor J. McGurran, 19, enlisted Sept. 12 and was on track to become a Bradly fighting vehicle system maintainer.
“I extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to the family and loved ones of Pvt. Connor McGurran. He was a soldier with a promising future in our organization. We will provide every comfort to his family and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, who are devastated by his untimely death. This is a tragic loss for the Minnesota National Guard,” said Lt. Col. Eduardo Suarez, Minnesota National Guard, Recruiting and Retention Commander.
An investigation into the cause of death continues.
Related Content
- Minnesota National Guard solider who died in South Carolina was Owatonna native
- Prison sentence for Owatonna man
- Minnesota National Guard to help storm victims
- Iowa National Guard soldier dies in Cuba
- Owatonna man pleads guilty in Freeborn County
- Minnesota National Guard describes blizzard weekend as 'nonstop' busy
- National Guard ready when duty calls in southern Minnesota
- Send-off set for 700 Minnesota National Guard members
- Minnesota National Guard identifies 3 killed in helicopter crash
- Minnesota native caught in Navy corruption scandal