Minnesota National Guard soldiers injured in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota National Guard says its soldiers were shot at early Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis.

The Guard says it happened around 4:19 am near Penn Avenue and Broadway. A light-colored SUV reportedly fired several shots at an Operation Safety Net security team. The Guard says one soldier was hurt from shattered glass and was taken to a local hospital and another soldier received superficial injuries.

"I am relieved to know none of our Guardsmen were seriously injured," says Major General Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General. "This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time."

The names of the injured Guardsmen have not been released.

Operation Safety Net is a joint effort among the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the State of Minnesota and local jurisdictions. The Minnesota National Guard says it was activated as part of the effort to protect people, freedom of speech and property during the Derek Chauvin trial as well as the aftermath of the police involved shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.